Madhyamam
    Music
    Music
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 6:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 7:13 PM IST

    ആരോഗ്യ പ്രശ്നം; വേടനെ തീവ്രപരിചണ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു, ദോഹയിലെ പരിപാടി മാറ്റിവെച്ചു

    ആരോഗ്യ പ്രശ്നം; വേടനെ തീവ്രപരിചണ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു, ദോഹയിലെ പരിപാടി മാറ്റിവെച്ചു
    കോഴിക്കോട്: റാപ്പർ വേടനെ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. തീവ്രപരിചണ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. സമൂഹമാധ്യമത്തിലൂടെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.

    നവംബർ 28ന് ദോഹയിൽ നടക്കാനിരുന്ന പരിപാടി മാറ്റിവച്ചു. ഡിസംബർ 12നേക്കാണ് നിലവിൽ പരിപാടി മാറ്റിവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.



    TAGS:ICUhospitalisedVedan
    News Summary - Rapper Vedan was admitted to the hospital following health problems
