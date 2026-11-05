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Madhyamam
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    ഹോം തിയേറ്റർ വാങ്ങുമ്പോൾ അറിയണം; 5.1, ഡോൾബി അറ്റ്‌മോസ്, ഡി.ടി.എസ് എന്നിവ തമ്മിലുള്ള വ്യത്യാസം

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    വിലയിലും രൂപത്തിലും മാത്രമല്ല, സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യകളിലും ഓരോ ഉപകരണവും വ്യത്യസ്തമാണ്
    ഹോം തിയേറ്റർ വാങ്ങുമ്പോൾ അറിയണം; 5.1, ഡോൾബി അറ്റ്‌മോസ്, ഡി.ടി.എസ് എന്നിവ തമ്മിലുള്ള വ്യത്യാസം
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    വിലയിലും രൂപത്തിലും മാത്രമല്ല, സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യകളിലും ഓരോ ഉപകരണവും വ്യത്യസ്തമാണ്
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