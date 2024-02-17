Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Feb 2024 10:04 AM GMT
17 Feb 2024 10:22 AM GMT
News Summary - Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Child Babita Phogat In Aamir Khan's Dangal, Dies At 19
ആമിർ ഖാൻ ചിത്രമായ ദംഗല് താരം സുഹാനി ഭട്നഗര്(19) അന്തരിച്ചു. കുറച്ചുകാലമായി സുഹാനി അസുഖ ബാധിതയായിരുന്നുവെന്നും ചികിത്സ തേടിയിരുന്നുവെന്നും ദേശീയ മാധ്യമങ്ങള് റിപ്പോര്ട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു. ഡൽഹി എയിംസിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചത്.
ഫരീദാബാദിലെ അജ്റോണ്ട ശ്മശാനത്തില് നടിയുടെ അന്ത്യകര്മങ്ങള് നടക്കും.
ചിത്രത്തിൽ ഗുസ്തി താരം ബബിത ഫോഗട്ടിന്റെ ബാല്യകാലമാണ് താരം അവതരിപ്പിച്ചത്. 2016ൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ ദംഗലിലൂടെയാണ് സുഹാനിയുടെ സിനിമാ പ്രവേശനം. ഏതാനും ടെലിവിഷൻ സീരിയലുകളിലും താരം വേഷമിട്ടിരുന്നു.
