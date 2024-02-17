Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Movie News
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Feb 2024 10:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Feb 2024 10:22 AM GMT

    ദംഗല്‍ താരം സുഹാനി ഭട്​നഗര്‍ അന്തരിച്ചു

    Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Child Babita Phogat In Aamir Khans Dangal, Dies At 19
    മിർ ഖാൻ ചിത്രമായ ദംഗല്‍ താരം സുഹാനി ഭട്​നഗര്‍(19) അന്തരിച്ചു. കുറച്ചുകാലമായി സുഹാനി അസുഖ ബാധിതയായിരുന്നുവെന്നും ചികിത്സ തേടിയിരുന്നുവെന്നും ദേശീയ മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു. ഡൽഹി എയിംസിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് മരണം സംഭവിച്ചത്.

    ഫരീദാബാദിലെ അജ്​റോണ്ട ശ്​മശാനത്തില്‍ നടിയുടെ അന്ത്യകര്‍മങ്ങള്‍ നടക്കും.

    ചിത്രത്തിൽ ഗുസ്തി താരം ബബിത ഫോഗട്ടിന്‍റെ ബാല്യകാലമാണ് താരം അവതരിപ്പിച്ചത്. 2016ൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ ദംഗലിലൂടെയാണ് സുഹാനിയുടെ സിനിമാ പ്രവേശനം. ഏതാനും ടെലിവിഷൻ സീരിയലുകളിലും താരം വേഷമിട്ടിരുന്നു.


