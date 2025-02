Crossing milestones, winning hearts and soaring high! Sky force continues its triumphant flight! 😍 Here’s to the audience for making this true story of bravery unforgettable! ❤️



Book tickets now! 🍿



🔗- https://t.co/HSHb8Mdyub#SkyForce in cinemas near you.@akshaykumar… pic.twitter.com/Xtn7sZIT2O