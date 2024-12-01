Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Movie News
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 4:03 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 4:03 PM GMT

    കന്നഡ നടി ശോഭിത ശിവണ്ണ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    ഹൈ​ദരാബാദ്: കന്നഡ നടി ശോഭിത ശിവണ്ണ(30)യെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ വസതിയിലാണ് ശോഭിതയെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ആത്മഹത്യയെന്നാണ് വിവരം.

    സംഭവത്തിന്റെ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവന്നിട്ടില്ല. ഹൈദരാബാദ് പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. നിരവധി ജനപ്രിയ സിനിമകളിൽ വേഷമിട്ട ശോഭിത ടെലിവിഷൻ സീരിയലുകളിലും അഭിനയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:TelanganaKannada actressShobitha Shivanna
    News Summary - Shobitha Shivanna, Kannada actress, found dead in apartment in Telangana's Rangareddy
