Madhyamam
    Movie News
    Movie News
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 8:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 8:53 AM GMT

    നടൻ മിഥുൻ ചക്രവർത്തി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ

    Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised after complaining of chest pain
    ടനും ബി.ജെ.പി നേതാവുമായ മിഥുൻ ചക്രവർത്തി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ. നെഞ്ചുവേദനയെ തുടർന്ന് കൊൽക്കത്തയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിലാണ് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. നിലവിൽ നടന്റെ ആരോഗ്യനില തൃപ്തികരമാണെന്ന് മകൻ മിമോഹ് ഇന്ത്യൻ എക്സ്പ്രസിനോട് പറഞ്ഞു.

    അടുത്തിടെ നടന് പത്മഭൂഷൻ പുരസ്കാരം ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നു. അന്ന് നന്ദി അറിയിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് നടൻ രംഗത്തെത്തിയിരുന്നു.

    ബംഗാളി ചിത്രമായ കാബൂളിവാലയാണ് ഏറ്റവും ഒടുവിൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ മിഥുൻ ചക്രവർത്തിയുടെ ചിത്രം. സുമൻ ഘോഷ് സംവിധാനം 2023 ലാണ് ചിത്രം റിലീസ് ചെയ്തത്.

    TAGS:Mithun Chakraborty
    News Summary - Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised after complaining of chest pain
