Madhyamam
    Movie News
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 4:05 PM GMT
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 4:06 PM GMT

    ‘മഞ്ഞുമ്മൽ ബോയ്സ്’ കിനോബ്രാവോ ചലച്ചിത്ര മേളയിൽ

    'മഞ്ഞുമ്മൽ ബോയ്സ്' കിനോബ്രാവോ ചലച്ചിത്ര മേളയിൽ
    മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ​ബ്ലോ​ക്ക് ബ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചി​ത്രം ‘മ​ഞ്ഞു​മ്മ​ൽ ബോ​യ്സ്’ റ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ കി​നോ​ബ്രാ​വോ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ഈ ​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ദ്യ മ​ല​യാ​ള ചി​ത്ര​വും ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ഈ ​മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ടം നേ​ടി​യ ഏ​ക ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ചി​ത്ര​വു​മാ​ണി​ത്.

    സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 30ന് ​റെ​ഡ് കാ​ർ​പെ​റ്റ് സ്ക്രീ​നി​ങ്ങും ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ സ്ക്രീ​നി​ങ്ങും.

    ചി​ദം​ബ​രം ര​ച​ന​യും സം​വി​ധാ​ന​വും നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ച ‘മ​ഞ്ഞു​മ്മ​ൽ ബോ​യ്സ്’ സൗ​ബി​ൻ ഷാ​ഹി​ർ, ബാ​ബു ഷാ​ഹി​ർ, ഷോ​ൺ ആ​ന്റ​ണി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:manjummel boysKinoBraVo film festival
    News Summary - manjummel boys at KinoBraVo film festival
