'ആദിപുരുഷി'നെതിരെ ബി.ജെ.പി; രംഗങ്ങൾ മാറ്റിയില്ലെങ്കിൽ നിയമനടപടിയെന്ന്

Ravana,a Shiva-Bhakta Brahmin from Lanka had mastered the 64 arts!Jaya(Vijay) who was guarding Vaikunta descended as Ravana owing to a curse!

This may be a Turkish tyrant but is not Ravana!

Bollywood,Stop misrepresenting our Ramayana/History!Ever heard of the legend NTRamaRao? pic.twitter.com/tGaRrsSQJW