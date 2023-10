ജനപ്രവാഹം; ബോക്സോഫീസ് ഭരിച്ച് കണ്ണൂർ സ്ക്വാഡ്

#KannurSquad Middle-East Opening Weekend Update !!



UAE admits - 108.9K

Gross - ₹10.31Cr

Rest of GCC admits - 70.6K

Gross - ₹5.71Cr



Total Admits - 179.5K

Total Gross - ₹16.02cr ~ $1.925M 💥🙏🏻



Thus, KS is now the biggest Opening Weekend Grosser from Mollywood in 2023🔥👏🏻👑⭐ pic.twitter.com/GBNDJo2IWV