    Movie News
    date_range 5 July 2025 10:27 PM IST
    ‘ജാനകി’ സിനിമ കണ്ട് ഹൈകോടതി ജസ്റ്റിസ് നഗരേഷ്; കേ​സ് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വീ​ണ്ടും പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കും

    കാ​ക്ക​നാ​ട്: വി​വാ​ദ​ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് എ​ന്‍. ന​ഗ​രേ​ഷും കോ​ട​തി പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും ജാ​ന​കി വേ​ഴ്‌​സ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫ് കേ​ര​ള (ജെ.​എ​സ്.​കെ) സി​നി​മ കാ​ണാ​നെ​ത്തി. സി​നി​മ​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​വാ​ദം നേ​രി​ട്ട് ക​ണ്ട് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് കോ​ട​തി അ​സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​നാ​നു​മ​തി ത​ട​ഞ്ഞ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കേ​സി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ പ​ത്തോ​ടെ കൊ​ച്ചി പ​ട​മു​ഗ​ളി​ലെ ക​ള​ര്‍ പ്ലാ​ന​റ്റ് സ്റ്റു​ഡി​യോ​യി​ല്‍ എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ജ​ഡ്ജി സി​നി​മ ക​ണ്ട​ത്. കോ​ട​തി ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വീ​ണ്ടും കേ​സ് പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കും.

    News Summary - High Court Justice Nagaresh watched the movie 'Janaki'
