തിരിച്ചുവരവിനൊരുങ്ങി ജോർജുകുട്ടി; ദൃശ്യം 3 ചിത്രീകരണം ഒക്ടോബറിൽ, ഹിന്ദി പതിപ്പിന് മുമ്പ് ചിത്രം എത്തുമോ?

Filming for both #Drishyam3 in Malayalam and #Drishyam3 in Hindi is set to commence in October 2025.#Drishyam3 Hindi is slated for an October 2, 2026, Gandhi Jayanthi release, whereas the OG #Drishyam3 Malayalam will be released in January 2026 or March 2026, Eid.#Mohanlal… pic.twitter.com/zrW3qnQIiQ