    date_range 20 Jun 2025 2:44 PM IST
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 2:44 PM IST

    സിനിമാപ്രവർത്തകർ ലഹരി ഉപയോഗിക്കില്ലെന്ന സത്യവാങ്മൂലം നൽകണം

    സിനിമാപ്രവർത്തകർ ലഹരി ഉപയോഗിക്കില്ലെന്ന സത്യവാങ്മൂലം നൽകണം
    കൊച്ചി: ലഹരി ഉപയോഗിക്കില്ലെന്ന സത്യവാങ്മൂലം സിനിമാപ്രവർത്തകരിൽ നിന്ന് എഴുതി വാങ്ങാൻ നിർമാതാക്കളുടെ സംഘടനയായ കേരള ഫിലിം പ്രൊഡ്യൂസേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ. നടീനടന്മാർ അടക്കം എല്ലാവരും സത്യവാങ്മൂലം നൽകണം. ലഹരി വിരുദ്ധ ദിനമായ ജൂൺ 26 മുതൽ നിബന്ധന നടപ്പിൽ വരുത്തും.

    അമ്മ, ഫെഫ്ക എന്നീ സംഘടനകളോടാണ് സത്യവാങ്മൂലം ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. വേതന കരാറിനൊപ്പം ഈ സത്യവാങ്മൂലം കൂടി നിര്‍ബന്ധമാക്കിയേക്കും.

    TAGS:Drug UseKerala Film Producers Associationsay no to drugs
    News Summary - Filmmakers must give an affidavit stating that they will not use drugs.
