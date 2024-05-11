Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Movie News
    Movie News
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2024 3:19 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2024 3:19 PM GMT

    ചലച്ചിത്ര താരം ബേബി ഗിരിജ അന്തരിച്ചു

    ചലച്ചിത്ര താരം ബേബി ഗിരിജ അന്തരിച്ചു
    ചെന്നൈ: ചലച്ചിത്രനടി പി.പി. ഗിരിജ (83)ചെന്നൈയിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. 1950കളിൽ ബേബി ഗിരിജ എന്ന പേരിൽ ബാലതാരമായി തിളങ്ങി. ജീവിതനൗക, വിശപ്പിന്റെ വിളി തുടങ്ങിയവ പ്രധാന ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശിയാണ്.

    ഐ.ഒ.ബിയിൽ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥ ആയിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Movie NewsBaby Girija
    News Summary - Film star Baby Girija passed away
