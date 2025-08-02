Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightEntertainmentchevron_rightMovie Newschevron_rightപ്രശസ്ത തമിഴ് നടൻ മദൻ...
    Movie News
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Aug 2025 9:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Aug 2025 9:26 PM IST

    പ്രശസ്ത തമിഴ് നടൻ മദൻ ബോബ് അന്തരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ്രശസ്ത തമിഴ് നടൻ മദൻ ബോബ് അന്തരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മദൻ ബോബ്

    ചെന്നൈ: പ്രശസ്ത തമിഴ് നടൻ മദൻ ബോബ് (71) അന്തരിച്ചു. ചെന്നൈ അഡയാറില്‍ ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ടാണ് അന്ത്യം. രോഗബാധിതനായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    ഹാസ്യ വേഷങ്ങളില്‍ തിളങ്ങിയ അദ്ദേഹം ഫ്രണ്ട്സ്, തെനാലി, വസൂൽരാജ എം.ബി.ബി.എസ്, റെഡ് ‌തുടങ്ങിയ ചിത്രങ്ങളില്‍ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച വേഷങ്ങള്‍ ഏറെ ശ്രദ്ധ നേടിയിരുന്നു. മലയാളത്തിൽ സെല്ലുലോയ്ഡ്, ഭ്രമരം എന്നീ സിനിമകളിൽ അഭിനയിച്ചു. എസ്‌ കൃഷ്ണമൂർത്തി എന്നാണ് യഥാർഥ പേര്. ഹിന്ദിയിലും തെലുങ്കിലും അഭിനയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsComedyCinema NewsTamil film actor
    News Summary - Famous Tamil actor Madan Bob passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X