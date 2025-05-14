Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Movie News
    Posted On
    date_range 14 May 2025 7:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 May 2025 7:47 AM IST

    യുക്രെയ്ന് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യവുമായി കാൻ ചലച്ചിത്ര മേളക്ക് തിരിതെളിഞ്ഞു

    Cannes Film Festival - solidarity with Ukraine
    കാൻസ്: 78ാമത് കാൻ ചലച്ചിത്ര മേളക്ക് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച തുടക്കമായി. മൂന്ന് യ​ുക്രെയ്ൻ സിനിമകളുടെ പ്രദർശനത്തോടെയാണ് ഇത്തവണ ചലച്ചിത്രമേളക്ക് തിരി തെളിഞ്ഞത്.

    പ്രശസ്ത ഹോളിവുഡ് നടൻ റോബർട്ട് ഡി നീറോക്കാണ് ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഓണററി പാം ഡി ഓർ പുരസ്കാരം. പാം ഡി ഓർ മത്സര വിഭാഗത്തിൽ 22 ചിത്രങ്ങളാണ് കാനിൽ പ്രദർശനത്തിനെത്തുന്നത്.

    വെസ് ആൻഡേഴ്‌സൺ, റിച്ചാർഡ് ലിങ്ക്ലേറ്റർ, ജൂലിയ ഡുക്കോർനൗ, ജഅ്ഫർ പനാഹി തുടങ്ങിയ സംവിധായകരുടെ സിനിമകളും ഇതിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു. 12 ദിവസം നീണ്ടുനിൽക്കുന്ന മേള 24ന് അവസാനിക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Cannes Film Festivalukraine
