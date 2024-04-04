Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 April 2024 10:12 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 April 2024 10:12 AM GMT
മീര ജാസ്മിന്റെ പിതാവ് ജോസഫ് ഫിലിപ്പ് അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Actress Meera Jasmine Father Joseph Philip Passed Away
ഭാര്യ ഏലിയാമ്മ ജോസഫ്. മറ്റു മക്കള്; ജിബി സാറാ ജോസഫ്, ജെനി സാറാ ജോസഫ്, ജോര്ജ്ജ്, ജോയ്
നടി മീരാ ജാസ്മിന്റെ പിതാവ് ജോസഫ് ഫിലിപ്പ്(83) അന്തരിച്ചു. കൊച്ചിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. വാര്ധക്യ സഹജമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ ഏലിയാമ്മ ജോസഫ്. മറ്റു മക്കള്; ജിബി സാറാ ജോസഫ്, ജെനി സാറാ ജോസഫ്, ജോര്ജ്ജ്, ജോയ്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story