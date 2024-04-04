Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Entertainment > Movie News
    Movie News
    Posted On
    date_range 4 April 2024 10:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2024 10:12 AM GMT

    മീര ജാസ്‍മിന്റെ പിതാവ് ജോസഫ് ഫിലിപ്പ് അന്തരിച്ചു

    Actress Meera Jasmine Father Joseph Philip Passed Away
    നടി മീരാ ജാസ്‍മിന്റെ പിതാവ് ജോസഫ് ഫിലിപ്പ്(83) അന്തരിച്ചു. കൊച്ചിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. വാര്‍ധക്യ സഹജമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ ഏലിയാമ്മ ജോസഫ്. മറ്റു മക്കള്‍; ജിബി സാറാ ജോസഫ്, ജെനി സാറാ ജോസഫ്, ജോര്‍ജ്ജ്, ജോയ്

    TAGS:meera jasmine
    News Summary - Actress Meera Jasmine Father Joseph Philip Passed Away
