നടൻ ബൈജു എഴുപുന്നയുടെ സഹോദരൻ അന്തരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 27 Nov 2024 8:17 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 Nov 2024 8:17 AM GMT
നടൻ ബൈജു എഴുപുന്നയുടെ സഹോദരൻ അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Actor Baiju Ezhupunna’s brother passes away at 49
നടൻ ബൈജു എഴുപുന്നയുടെ സഹോദരൻ ഷെൽജു ജോണപ്പൻ മൂലങ്കുഴി (49) അന്തരിച്ചു. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് അന്ത്യം. സംസ്കാരം ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് 4 ന് നീണ്ടകര സെന്റ് സെബാസ്റ്റ്യൻസ് പള്ളി സെമിത്തേരിയിൽ നടക്കും.
എരമല്ലൂർ സാനിയ തിയറ്റർ ഉടമയും മുൻ ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്ത് വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റുമായിരുന്ന എം.കെ. ജോണപ്പന്റെ ഇളയമകനാണ് ഷെൽജു. മാതാവ് പരേതയായ ഫിൽബി ജോണപ്പന്.ഭാര്യ സിമി ഷെൽജു പഴമ്പിള്ളി. മക്കൾ: സിയാൻ ഷെൽജു, ഷോണ് ഷെൽജു, സോണിയ ഷെൽജു. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ബൈജു എഴുപുന്ന, രജിത പയസ്, രേഖ ബെർനാർഡ്.
