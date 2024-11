ലക്കി ഭാസ്കറിനായി ആദ്യ പരിഗണിച്ചത് ദുൽഖറിനെ ആയിരുന്നില്ല; മറ്റൊരു ജനപ്രിയ താരത്തെ?

Do You Know That



Venky Atluri first narrated #SIR & #LUCKYBHASKAR both stories to #NagaChaitanya and #Nani.



But, due to many reasons these projects did not work out with those stars.



Later, #VenkyAtluri got these projects working with Danush & Dulquer



Both of them scored… pic.twitter.com/Cb2cUQw8Ru