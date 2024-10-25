Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightEntertainmentchevron_rightCelebritieschevron_rightപോപ് ഗായകൻ ജാക് ജോൺസ്...
    Celebrities
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 4:25 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 4:25 PM GMT

    പോപ് ഗായകൻ ജാക് ജോൺസ് വിടപറഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Jack Jones
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജാ​ക് ജോ​ൺ​സ്

    ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക്: അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ പോ​പ് ഗാ​യ​ക​നും ന​ട​നും ഗ്രാ​മി പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര ജേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ ​ജാ​ക് ജോ​ൺ​സ് അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. 86 വ​യ​സ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ര​ക്താ​ർ​ബു​ദം ബാ​ധി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ട് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ​യാ​യി കി​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 1950ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ജാ​ക് ജോ​ൺ​സ് സം​ഗീ​ത രം​ഗ​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. 1960ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ തേ​ടി ര​ണ്ട് ഗ്രാ​മി പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി. ലോ​ലി​പോ​പ്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റോ​സ​സ്, വൈ​വ്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ല​വേ​ഴ്സ് എ​ന്നീ പാ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം. ദ ​ല​വ് ബോ​ട്ട് എ​ന്ന ടെ​ലി​വി​ഷ​ൻ പ​ര​മ്പ​ര​യു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ തീം ​സോ​ങ് ആ​രാ​ധ​ക ഹൃ​ദ​യം കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Pop singerPassed AwayJack Jones
    News Summary - Pop singer Jack Jones has passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick