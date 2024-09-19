Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Celebrities
    Celebrities
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sep 2024 3:50 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sep 2024 3:57 PM GMT

    കവിയൂർ പൊന്നമ്മയുടെ നില ഗുരുതരം

    Kaviyoor Ponnamma, film star, health condition
    കൊച്ചി: ​കൊച്ചിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുന്ന നടി കവിയൂർ പൊന്നമ്മയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില ഗുരുതരമായി തുടരുന്നു. വാർധക്യ സഹജമായ അസുഖങ്ങളെ തുടർന്നാണ്​ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്​.

    തീവ്രപരിചരണ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ നിരീക്ഷണത്തിലാണ് അവർ​. കുറച്ചുകാലമായി അഭിനയത്തിൽ നിന്ന്​ വിട്ടുനിൽക്കുന്ന പൊന്നമ്മ വടക്കൻ പറവൂർ കരുമാല്ലൂരിലെ വീട്ടിൽ വിശ്രമ ജീവിതത്തിലായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Kaviyoor Ponnammafilm starmalayalam moviesBreaking Newshealth condition
    News Summary - Kaviyoor Ponnamma's condition is serious
