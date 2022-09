#KartikAaryan TRAVELLING IN ECONOMIC CLASS BUT HIS HEART IS AS RICH AS BUSINESS CLASS ✨👑💥😘



Yeh ladka hee kuch alag hai!!!



Itna saara pyaar and soooo humble her is ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @TheAaryanKartik ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cOTnGkXnFW