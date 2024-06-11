Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightEntertainmentchevron_rightCelebritieschevron_rightആ​രാ​ധ​ക...
    Celebrities
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jun 2024 1:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2024 1:24 AM GMT

    ആ​രാ​ധ​ക ‘വെ​ട്ടു​കി​ളി’​ക​ൾ അ​ങ്ങ് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    vijay devarakonda
    cancel

    തെ​ലു​ഗ് മെ​ഗാ താ​രം വി​ജ​യ് ദേ​വ​ര​കൊ​ണ്ട​​ക്ക് ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​രെ​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലും ര​ക്ഷ​യി​ല്ല​ത്രെ. അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ, യു.​എ​സി​ൽ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ തെ​ലു​ഗു അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ വി​മ​ൻ​സ് ​ഫോ​റം പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്കെ​ത്തി​യ താ​ര​ത്തെ തെ​ലു​ഗ് ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഏ​റെ പ​ണി​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ണ​ത്രെ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഒ​പ്പം നി​ന്ന് സെ​ൽ​ഫി​യെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നും കൈ​കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​യി തെ​ലു​ഗ​ൻ​മാ​ർ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി​യ​തോ​ടെ ‘അ​ർ​ജു​ൻ റെ​ഡ്ഡി’ താ​രം തി​ര​ക്കി​ൽ പെ​ട്ടു​പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഒ​ടു​വി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ര​ക്ഷ​ക​രും സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രും ഏ​റെ പ​ണി​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Vijay DevarakondaCelebrity News
    News Summary - fans in America too
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick