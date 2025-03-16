Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Celebrities
    Posted On
    16 March 2025 8:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2025 8:13 AM IST

    ബോ​ക്സോ​ഫി​സി​ലും ഹി​റ്റ് അ​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ

    ബോ​ക്സോ​ഫി​സി​ലും ഹി​റ്റ് അ​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ
    ആ​സ്ട്രേ​ലി​യ​ൻ മു​ൻ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​നും ഐ.​പി.​എ​ല്ലി​ലെ വ​മ്പ​ൻ താ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​രാ​ളു​മാ​യ ഡേ​വി​ഡ് വാ​ർ​ന​ർ സി​നി​മ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്. തെ​ലു​ങ്ക് സി​നി​മ​യാ​യ റോ​ബി​ൻ ഹു​ഡി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ഭി​ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ത​ന്റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക മാ​ധ്യ​മ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഫ​സ്റ്റ് ലു​ക്ക് പോ​സ്റ്റ​റും താ​രം പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ‘ബൗ​ണ്ട​റി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബോ​ക്സോ​ഫി​സി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം’ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​വാ​ച​ക​ത്തോ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ഇ​തി​ന​കം ​വൈ​റ​ലാ​യി​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:david warnerCricketer
    News Summary - David Warner in the film industry
