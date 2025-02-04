Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Celebrities
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 10:13 AM IST

    ആരാധ്യക്കെതിരെ വ്യാജ വാർത്തയിൽ ഇടപെട്ട് കോടതി

    ആരാധ്യക്കെതിരെ വ്യാജ വാർത്തയിൽ ഇടപെട്ട് കോടതി
    ഐ​ശ്വ​ര്യ റാ​യ്-​അ​ഭി​ഷേ​ക് ബ​ച്ച​ൻ ദ​മ്പ​തി​മാ​രു​ടെ മകൾ ആ​രാ​ധ്യക്കെതിരെ തെ​റ്റ​ിദ്ധ​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വാ​ർ​ത്ത ന​ൽ​കി​യതിന് ഗൂ​ഗ്ൾ, ​ബോ​ളി​വു​ഡ് ടൈം​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ അ​ട​ക്കം വി​വി​ധ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോ​മു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നോ​ട്ടീ​സ​യ​ച്ച് ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി.

    പു​ത്രി​യാ​യ ആ​രാ​ധ്യ​ക്ക് മാ​ര​ക രോ​ഗ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ചി​ല​ർ എ​ഴു​തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ, മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​വെ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ചി​ല പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ലു​ക​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ഉ​ള്ള​ട​ക്ക​ം നീ​ക്കാ​നും ഉത്തരവിട്ടു.

    News Summary - Court intervened in fake news against Aradhya
