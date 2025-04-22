Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Celebrities
    Posted On
    22 April 2025 10:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    22 April 2025 10:51 PM IST

    ഷാൻ റഹ്​മാനെതിരായ കേസ്​ റദ്ദാക്കി

    ഷാൻ റഹ്​മാനെതിരായ കേസ്​ റദ്ദാക്കി
    കൊ​ച്ചി: സം​ഗീ​ത​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ​ഞ്ച​ന​ക്കേ​സി​ൽ സം​ഗീ​ത സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​ൻ ഷാ​ൻ റ​ഹ്​​മാ​നും ഭാ​ര്യ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രാ​യ കേ​സി​ലെ തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി.

    സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ൽ 38 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ഇ​രു​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്​​ത കേ​സാ​ണ്​ ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് സി. ​പ്ര​ദീ​പ് കു​മാ​ർ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    പ്ര​ശ്​​നം ഒ​ത്തു​തീ​ർ​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി ഷാ​ൻ റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ സ​ത്യ​വാ​ങ്​​മൂ​ല​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ കേ​സ്​ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    caseDismissedShaan Rahmankerala
    News Summary - Case against Shaan Rahman dismissed
