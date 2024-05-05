Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Celebrities
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2024 3:54 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2024 3:54 PM GMT

    ടൈറ്റാനിക്കിലെ ക്യാപ്റ്റനായി വേഷമിട്ട നടൻ ബെർണാഡ് ഹിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു

    Actor Bernard Hill
    ന്യൂയോർക്: ടൈറ്റാനിക്, ദി ലോർഡ് ഓഫ് ദി റിങ്സ്, ദി റിട്ടേൺ ഓഫ് ദി കിങ് തുടങ്ങിയ സിനിമകളിലൂടെ ശ്രദ്ധ നേടിയ മുതിർന്ന ഹോളിവുഡ് നടൻ ബെർണാഡ് ഹിൽ (79) അന്തരിച്ചു. 1970ൽ നാടകത്തിലൂടെ തുടങ്ങിയ അഭിനയ ജീവിതം കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം വരെയും തുടർന്നു.

    എട്ട് നാടകങ്ങളിലും 40ലേറെ ടെലിവിഷൻ സീരീസുകളിലും 60ലേറെ സിനിമകളിലും അഭിനയിച്ചു. ടൈറ്റാനിക്കിലെ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്റെ വേഷം ഏറെ ശ്രദ്ധ നേടി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:actorBernard HillTitanic movie
    News Summary - Bernard Hill, the actor who played the captain role of the Titanic, has died
