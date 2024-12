അഭിഷേക് ബച്ചനൊപ്പം ഐശ്വര്യ, കുടുംബസമേതം ഷാറൂഖ് ഖാൻ; മക്കളുടെ സ്കൂൾ വാർഷികം ആഘോഷമാക്കി താരങ്ങൾ- വിഡിയോ

It was more than an annual program; it was a celebration of love, energy, and SRK! Ending with 'Deewangi Deewangi' with SRK and AbRam was the cherry on top! ♥️🔥@iamsrk @gaurikhan #AbRam #SuhanaKhan #ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan #Ambani #DhirubhaiAmbani #AnnualDay #KingKhan #SRK… pic.twitter.com/m5xUua6r9y