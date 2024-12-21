Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    21 Dec 2024 12:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    21 Dec 2024 12:07 PM IST

    ആ ​ഭൂ​മി എ​വി​ടെ?

    poem
    എ​വി​ടെ

    ആ ​ഭൂ​മി​?

    മ​ർ​ത്ത്യ​നി​ണ-

    മൊ​ഴു​കാ​ത്ത ഭൂ​മി

    നി​റ​വെ​റി

    പു​ര​ളാ​ത്ത ഭൂ​മി.

    ന​ക്ഷ​ത്ര മി​സൈ​ൽ വീ​ണ്

    ത​ക​രാ​ത്ത ഭൂ​മി.

    വി​ധ​വ​ക​ളു​ടെ രോ​ദ​നം

    കേ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ത്ത ഭൂ​മി.

    വി​ഷ​വാ​ത​കം

    നു​ണ​ഞ്ഞ്

    ശ​വ​ക്കൂ​ന

    കൂ​ട്ടാ​ത്ത ഭൂ​മി.

    പ​ട്ടി​ണി നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ്

    മ​ര​ണം

    വി​ത​യ്ക്കാ​ത്ത ഭൂ​മി.

    മ​നു​ജ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യം

    ഹ​നി​ക്കാ​ത്ത ഭൂ​മി.

    മ​ർ​ത്ത്യ​നും മ​ർ​ത്ത്യ​നും

    കൈ​കോ​ർ​ത്തു

    പാ​ടു​ന്ന ഭൂ​മി.

    എ​വി​ടെ​യാ ഭൂ​മി?

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - Where is that Earth?
