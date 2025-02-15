Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 8:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Feb 2025 8:24 AM IST

    വാലെന്റൈൻ ദിനത്തിൽ പ്രണയ കവിതയുമായി മന്ത്രി ആർ. ബിന്ദു

    R Bindu
    ഏറ്റവും ഒടുവിൽ എഴുതിയ ഒരു കവിത വാലെന്റൈൻ ദിനത്തിൽ പ്രണയികൾക്കായി ഇവിടെ ഇതാ. ....

    നീ പുലർകാലത്തെ ഇളംകാറ്റാകിൽ

    ഞാനതിലിളകുന്ന ഒരില

    നീ ഒഴുകുന്ന പുഴയെങ്കിൽ

    ഞാനതിൽ ഇളകുന്ന ഓളം

    നീ തളിർ തിന്ന് പാടുന്ന കിളി

    എങ്കിൽ ഞാൻ കിളിപ്പാട്ട്

    നീ മാനത്തുദിച്ച ചന്ദ്രൻ, എങ്കിൽ

    ഞാൻ നറു നിലാവ്

    നീ തേൻമാവിലെ മാങ്കനിയെങ്കിൽ

    ഞാൻ അതിൽ മധുരം

    നീ ചെഞ്ചോര നിറമാർന്ന ഹൃദയമെങ്കിൽ

    ഞാൻ അതിന്റെ മിടിപ്പ്. ...

    Show Full Article
