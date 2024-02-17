Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    date_range 17 Feb 2024 1:11 PM GMT
    date_range 17 Feb 2024 1:11 PM GMT

    സൂര്യൻ -കവിത

    എന്തിനു ഞാൻ, ഉദിക്കുന്നു
    എന്തിന്നസ്തമിക്കുന്നു...
    നി​െൻറ വികൃതികൾ കാണുവാൻ
    വേണ്ടിയോ?
    സുന്ദരിയായ ഭൂമിയെ
    എന്തിനു നീ മുറിവേൽപ്പിക്കുന്നു?
    പിഞ്ചു ബാല്യങ്ങളെ പോലും
    പിച്ചി ചീന്തുന്ന
    നിനക്ക്
    എന്തിനു ഞാൻ വെളിച്ചം പകരണം​?
    ക്ഷമയുടെ ഏറ്റവു​മടിയിലെ
    അതിരിൽ
    ഒരുനാൾ
    ഞാൻ കണ്ണടക്കും
    സർവനാശത്തി​െൻറ
    കൂരിരുട്ടിൽ
    നി​െൻറ ക്രൗര്യം
    താണ്ഡവമാടുന്നതെങ്ങനെ​?

    ബി.ഇ.എം യു.പി. സ്കൂൾ, കൊയിലാണ്ടി ആറാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥിനിയാണ് വൈഗ ശിവപ്രസാദ്

    TAGS:poem
