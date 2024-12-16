Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightടി.എസ്. തിരുമുമ്പ്...
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Dec 2024 7:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Dec 2024 7:23 PM IST

    ടി.എസ്. തിരുമുമ്പ് സ്മാരക കവിത പുരസ്കാരം ഹുസൈൻ താമരക്കുളത്തിന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Hussain Thamarakulam
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഹുസൈൻ താമരക്കുളം

    ചെറുവത്തൂർ: പുരോഗമന കലാ സാഹിത്യ സംഘം (പു.ക.സ) തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ ടി.എസ്. തിരുമുമ്പ് സ്മാരക കവിത പുരസ്കാരം ഹുസൈൻ താമരക്കുളത്തിന്. മാവേലിക്കര താമരക്കുളം സ്വദേശിയയായ ഹുസൈൻ ആനുകാലികങ്ങളിൽ കവിതകളും ലേഖനങ്ങളുമെഴുതുന്നു.

    കോഴിക്കോട് ജാമിഅ മർകസിൽ മതപഠനവും ഡൽഹി ഹംദർദിൽ പി.ജി പഠനവും നടത്തുന്നു. അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ, നസീമ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. പുരസ്കാര വിതരണവും തിരുമുമ്പ് അനുസ്മരണവും 24ന് വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിക്ക് നടക്കാവ് നടക്കും. കരിവെള്ളൂർ മുരളി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:poetryTS ThirumumbHussain Thamarakulam
    News Summary - T.S. Thirumumb Memorial Poetry Award goes to Hussain Thamarakulam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X