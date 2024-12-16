Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Dec 2024 7:23 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Dec 2024 7:23 PM IST
News Summary - T.S. Thirumumb Memorial Poetry Award goes to Hussain Thamarakulam
ചെറുവത്തൂർ: പുരോഗമന കലാ സാഹിത്യ സംഘം (പു.ക.സ) തൃക്കരിപ്പൂർ ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ ടി.എസ്. തിരുമുമ്പ് സ്മാരക കവിത പുരസ്കാരം ഹുസൈൻ താമരക്കുളത്തിന്. മാവേലിക്കര താമരക്കുളം സ്വദേശിയയായ ഹുസൈൻ ആനുകാലികങ്ങളിൽ കവിതകളും ലേഖനങ്ങളുമെഴുതുന്നു.
കോഴിക്കോട് ജാമിഅ മർകസിൽ മതപഠനവും ഡൽഹി ഹംദർദിൽ പി.ജി പഠനവും നടത്തുന്നു. അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ, നസീമ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകനാണ്. പുരസ്കാര വിതരണവും തിരുമുമ്പ് അനുസ്മരണവും 24ന് വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണിക്ക് നടക്കാവ് നടക്കും. കരിവെള്ളൂർ മുരളി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും.
