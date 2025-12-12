Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
12 Dec 2025
12 Dec 2025
News Summary - Thief
കള്ളൻ
ഒരു ക്രിസ്മസ് രാത്രിയിലാണ് ആദ്യമായും അവസാനമായും അയാളുടെ വീട്ടിൽ കള്ളൻ കയറിയത്.
കുറച്ചു നേരത്തെ തിരച്ചിലിനൊടുവിലാണ് ഞെട്ടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ആ സത്യം അയാളെ നോക്കി പല്ലിളിച്ചു കാട്ടിയത്. ഭാര്യയെ കള്ളൻ കട്ടുകൊണ്ട് പോയിരിക്കുന്നു.
