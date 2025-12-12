Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    12 Dec 2025
    date_range 12 Dec 2025 11:59 AM IST

    ക​ഥ

    ക​ഥ
    ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ പ​തി​യാ​ര​ക്ക​ര

    Listen to this Article

    ക​ള്ള​ൻ

    ഒ​രു ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് രാ​ത്രി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യും അ​വ​സാ​ന​മാ​യും അ​യാ​ളു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​ള്ള​ൻ ക​യ​റി​യ​ത്.

    കു​റ​ച്ചു നേ​ര​ത്തെ തി​ര​ച്ചി​ലി​നൊ​ടു​വി​ലാ​ണ് ഞെ​ട്ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ ​സ​ത്യം അ​യാ​ളെ നോ​ക്കി പ​ല്ലി​ളി​ച്ചു കാ​ട്ടി​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ ക​ള്ള​ൻ ക​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പോ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

