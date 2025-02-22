Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    22 Feb 2025 12:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 12:21 PM IST

    ഇത് ആശുപത്രി

    ഇത് ആശുപത്രി
    ഇത് ആശുപത്രി

    ഇവിടെ

    മരണമൊരു

    നിലവിളിയായ്

    കടന്നു പോവുന്നു

    ഒരു പിണം

    അനാഥമായ്

    ശവ വണ്ടി തേടുന്നു.

    വെളുത്ത കോട്ടിൽ

    പ്രാണസ്പന്ദിനികളുമായ്

    ഒരു പട

    നടന്നു നീങ്ങുന്നു

    ചോര കറുത്ത്

    നിലത്തുറയുന്ന രൂപം

    മരണത്തിന്

    മുഖാമുഖം വിങ്ങുന്നു.

    ഇത് ആശുപത്രി

    മരണം വിൽക്കുന്ന

    വിശുദ്ധ സ്ഥാപനം.

    ഇതാശുപത്രി

    പ്രേതം പിറക്കുന്ന

    മഹാ സ്ഥാപനം.

    PoemIthu Asupathri
