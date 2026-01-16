ചെറുകഥ: മകൻ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 10:16 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 10:16 AM IST
ചെറുകഥ: മകൻtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - short story; the son
Listen to this Article
വൃദ്ധസദനത്തിന്റെ വാർഷിക പരിപാടിക്ക് ഉദ്ഘാടകനായി എത്തിയ അയാൾ പ്രസംഗത്തിലുടനീളം അമ്മയുടെ മഹത്വത്തെക്കുറിച്ചാണ് വാചാലനായത്. പ്രസംഗത്തിനിടയിൽ പലപ്പോഴും വികാരാധീനനായി അയാൾ കണ്ണുകൾ തുടയ്ക്കുന്നുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.
പ്രസംഗ ശേഷം നീണ്ട കൈയടി ലഭിച്ച സംതൃപ്തിയോടെ സദസ്സിനു നടുവിലൂടെ പുറത്തേക്ക് നടക്കവെ അറ്റത്തെ കസേരയിൽനിന്ന് " മോനേ" എന്നു വിളിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് രണ്ട് ശോഷിച്ച കൈകൾ അയാളുടെ കരം ഗ്രഹിച്ചു. ആ കൈകൾ തട്ടിമാറ്റി ധിറുതിയിൽ കാറിനടുത്തേക്ക് നടക്കവെ "അത് അമ്മയാണോ സാറെ" എന്ന് കൂട്ടത്തിൽനിന്നാരോ ചോദിക്കുന്നുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story