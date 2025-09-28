Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 2:47 PM IST
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 2:47 PM IST

    ക​ട​ൽ​ദൂ​രം

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ഒ​രു​ദി​വ​സം എ​ല്ലാം മാ​യ്ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ട​ലി​ള​കി​വ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​യാ​ൾ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​ക്ക് വി​പ​രീ​ത​മാ​യി അ​യാ​ൾ നോ​ക്കി​നി​ൽ​ക്കേ ക​ട​ലാ​യ ക​ട​ലെ​ല്ലാം വ​റ്റി​വ​ര​ളാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി.

    പി​ന്നെ ക​ണ്ണെ​ത്താ​വു​ന്ന ക​ട​ൽ​ദൂ​രം മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ മ​ണ​ൽ​ത്തെ​യ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ടി. മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യാ​യി മാ​റു​ന്ന​ത് ഉ​രു​കി​ത്തീ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​മ്പ് നി​സ്സ​ഹാ​യ​നാ​യി നോ​ക്കി​നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ മാ​ത്ര​മേ അ​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക്..

    TAGS:storyshort storyliterature
    News Summary - short story
