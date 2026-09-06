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Madhyamam
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    മൂന്ന് കവിതകൾ

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    മൂന്ന് കവിതകൾ
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    1. മാങ്ങ

    പഴുക്കുന്ന

    ഓരോ മാങ്ങയും വീഴുന്നത്

    കാണാത്ത

    പർവതങ്ങൾക്ക് മുകളിൽനിന്നാണ്!

    2. കിണർ

    ഓർമകളിലേക്ക്

    എത്തിനോക്കേണ്ട-

    തെങ്ങിനെയാണെന്നെനിക്കറിയില്ല...

    മറ്റു പലരെയുംപോലെ

    ഞാനത് ചെയ്താൽ

    ചിലപ്പോൾ

    ആൾമറയില്ലാത്ത കാടുമൂടിയ

    പൊട്ടക്കിണറ്റിൽ വീണപോലെ

    തീർന്നുപോയേക്കാം!

    3. നീ

    നീയെന്റെയുള്ളിൽ പൂത്തത്ര

    പൂത്തിട്ടില്ലൊരു കാലവും..!

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    News Summary - Short Malayalam poems about nature, memory, and love
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