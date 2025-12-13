Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    13 Dec 2025 9:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 9:58 AM IST

    സൗ​ദി ഇ​ൻ ബോ​ക്​​സ്​

    ക​ള​ങ്കാ​വി​ധി
    സൗ​ദി ഇ​ൻ ബോ​ക്​​സ്​
    നി​ല​വി​ളി​ച്ചി​ട്ടും

    സ​ത്യം വി​ളി​ച്ചു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടും

    ശ​ബ്‌​ദം എ​വി​ടെ​യും എ​ത്തി​യി​ല്ല…

    അ​വ​സാ​നം വി​ധി​യു​ടെ ചു​ണ്ടി​ൽ

    ഒ​രൊ​റ്റ വാ​ക്ക് ‘തെ​ളി​വി​ല്ല’

    പ​ണ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര​വും

    സ്വാ​ധീ​ന​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വ​ലു​പ്പ​വും

    നീ​തി​യു​ടെ തു​ലാ​സി​നെ

    ത​ള്ളി മാ​റ്റി​യ​തോ?

    അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​വാം

    നീ​തി​യു​ടെ വ​ഴി​ക​ളി​പ്പോ​ൾ

    വേ​ദ​ന​യു​ടെ ഇ​രു​ട്ടി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ…

    അ​തി​ജീ​വി​ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്

    നീ​തി അ​ക​ലെ…?!

    TAGS:gulfnewsSaudi Arabiagulfnewsmalayalam
