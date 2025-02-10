Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 12:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2025 12:28 PM IST

    സ​മാ​ധി

    സ​മാ​ധി
    ഉ​ട​യ​വ​നേ​കി​യ ധ​ന്യ​മാം ജീ​വി​തം

    അ​പ​ര​ർ​ക്കു ‘പു​സ്ത​ക’​മാ​ക്കി വെ​ച്ചു,

    പു​ണ്യ ക​ർ​മ്മ​ങ്ങ​ള​ന​ശ്വ​ര​മാ​ക്കി​യ

    ജീ​വി​തം സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​മാ​ക്കി​യോ​രേ..

    കാ​ല​മാം യ​വ​നി​ക​ക്ക​പ്പു​റ​മെ​ങ്കി​ലും

    ഉ​യി​രോ​ടെ സ്‌​മൃ​തി​യി​ലി​രി​പ്പു നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    ജാ​തി ചോ​ദി​ക്കാ​തെ, മ​ത​വും ചി​ക​യാ​തെ

    മ​ർ​ത്യ​രെ തേ​ടി​യ ഋ​ഷി​ശൃം​ഗ​രേ...

    നി​ങ്ങ​ള​ണി​ഞ്ഞൊ​രാ ‘മേ​ല​ങ്കി’​യി​ന്നി​ടാ​ൻ

    വെ​മ്പു​ന്ന ഭ​ക്ത​രെ കാ​ണു​ന്നു​വോ?

    സ്വ​പ്ന​ത്തി​ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഒ​രു വേ​ള ‘ദ​ർ​ശ​നം’

    ന​ൽ​കു​വാ​ൻ നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​നി​ഞ്ഞീ​ടു​മോ?

    അ​ന്ധ​രാം ‘മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക്‌’ ബോ​ധോ​ദ​യം ന​ൽ​കി

    മ​ണ്ണി​നെ വി​ണ്ണാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റീ​ടു​മോ!

