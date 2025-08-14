Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    14 Aug 2025 9:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    14 Aug 2025 9:08 AM IST

    കാമ്പസ് കവിത പുരസ്കാരം സാഹിറ കുറ്റിപ്പുറത്തിന്

    കാമ്പസ് കവിത പുരസ്കാരം സാഹിറ കുറ്റിപ്പുറത്തിന്
    സാ​ഹി​റ കു​റ്റി​പ്പു​റം

    ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജ്: പ്ര​മു​ഖ ക​വി​യും ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജ് മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വി​ദ്വാ​ൻ ടി.​സി. മ​മ്മി​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കാ​മ്പ​സ് ക​വി​ത പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ല​ടി സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ക വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി സാ​ഹി​റ കു​റ്റി​പ്പു​റ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ‘പ​ല​രി​ൽ ചി​ല​ർ​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന പ്രേ​മ​പ്പ​ച്ച’ എ​ന്ന കൃ​തി അ​ർ​ഹ​മാ​യി.

    10,000 രൂ​പ​യും പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി പ​ത്ര​വു​മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം.18ന് ​ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ശി​ഹാ​ബു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ പൊ​യ്തും​ക​ട​വ് പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Literature awardpoem
    News Summary - Sahira kuttiipuram got campus poem award
