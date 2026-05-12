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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 May 2026 11:07 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 May 2026 11:07 AM IST
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News Summary - Rain of arrows
ദിക്കറിയാതെ ദിനമറിയാതെ..
നിൽപ്പൂ ഞാനീ മണ്ണിലിന്നും
ശരവർഷങ്ങളാൽ
വിണ്ണിെൻറ മാറിൽ -
ഉയരുന്ന ജീവെൻറ തീജ്വാലകൾ
ചിന്നിച്ചിതറുമീ മക്കൾതൻ ദേഹം
മനസ്സിനു നോവായ് മാറിടുന്നു.
യുദ്ധക്കുരുതിയിൽ മാനവർക്കിന്നും
നഷ്ടബോധത്തിൻ
നൊമ്പരപ്പാടുകൾ.
ഒരുമയുടെ കെട്ടുകൾ പൊട്ടിത്തകരുന്നു
തമ്മിൽത്തമ്മിലായ് പൊരുതുന്നു മർത്ത്യർ
പഴമതൻ പുണ്യം പകൽ പോലെ സത്യം.
പുതുയുഗത്തിൽ ശരവർഷമില്ലാ
മനസ്സുകൾ പിറക്കട്ടെയോരോ
മനതാരിലും
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