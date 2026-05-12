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    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightശരവർഷം
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2026 11:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2026 11:07 AM IST

    ശരവർഷം

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    ശരവർഷം
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    ദിക്കറിയാതെ ദിനമറിയാതെ..

    നിൽപ്പൂ ഞാനീ മണ്ണിലിന്നും

    ശരവർഷങ്ങളാൽ

    വിണ്ണിെൻറ മാറിൽ -

    ഉയരുന്ന ജീവെൻറ തീജ്വാലകൾ

    ചിന്നിച്ചിതറുമീ മക്കൾതൻ ദേഹം

    മനസ്സിനു നോവായ് മാറിടുന്നു.

    യുദ്ധക്കുരുതിയിൽ മാനവർക്കിന്നും

    നഷ്ടബോധത്തിൻ

    നൊമ്പരപ്പാടുകൾ.

    ഒരുമയുടെ കെട്ടുകൾ പൊട്ടിത്തകരുന്നു

    തമ്മിൽത്തമ്മിലായ് പൊരുതുന്നു മർത്ത്യർ

    പഴമതൻ പുണ്യം പകൽ പോലെ സത്യം.

    പുതുയുഗത്തിൽ ശരവർഷമില്ലാ

    മനസ്സുകൾ പിറക്കട്ടെയോരോ

    മനതാരിലും

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    TAGS:poetryLiteratuegulf
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