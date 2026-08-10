Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 Aug 2026 7:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Aug 2026 7:42 AM IST
മരുഭൂ മഴtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Rain in the Desert
മരുഭൂമിയിലെ മഴകാക്കുന്ന
വേഴാമ്പൽ
കേരളത്തിലേക്കു ചിറകടിക്കുന്നത്
മൺസൂൺ മഴയിൽ
കുളിർന്നു പാറാനാണ്
അത്യുഷ്ണത്തിൽ വരണ്ട
അവളുടെ മനസ്സപ്പോൾ
ഗിരിശൃംഖങ്ങളിൽ തപസ്സിരിക്കുന്ന
താപസേൻറതുപോൽ
സ്വർഗ്ഗഭൂമികയെ പുൽകും
മഴയിൽ ജനിച്ച് മഴയിൽ വളർന്ന്
മഴയിൽ ഒടുങ്ങുന്ന ജീവിതമാവും
പ്രവാസത്തിലേക്കു പറിച്ചു നടുമ്പോൾ
ഒടുവിൽ അവൾക്കു മഴ!
അല്ലെങ്കിലും, സ്വച്ഛതയെ
ഇനി മഴയെന്നു മൊഴിമാറ്റം
ചെയ്യാമല്ലോ അല്ലേ?!
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story