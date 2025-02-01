Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    1 Feb 2025 1:06 PM IST
    1 Feb 2025 1:06 PM IST

    ഇ​ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി

    ഇ​ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി
    ഇ​ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി

    ഇ​വി​ടെ മ​ര​ണ​മൊ​രു

    നി​ല​വി​ളി​യാ​യ്

    ക​ട​ന്നു പോ​വു​ന്നു.

    ഒ​രു പി​ണം

    അ​നാ​ഥ​മാ​യ്

    ശ​വ​വ​ണ്ടി തേ​ടു​ന്നു.

    വെ​ളു​ത്ത കോ​ട്ടി​ൽ

    പ്രാ​ണ​സ്പ​ന്ദി​നി​ക​ളു​മാ​യ്

    ഒ​രു പ​ട ന​ട​ന്നു നീ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു.

    ചോ​ര ക​റു​ത്ത്

    നി​ല​ത്തു​റ​യു​ന്ന രൂ​പം

    മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്

    മു​ഖാ​മു​ഖം വി​ങ്ങു​ന്നു.

    ഇ​ത് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി

    മ​ര​ണം വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന

    വി​ശു​ദ്ധ സ്ഥാ​പ​നം.

    ഇ​താ​ശു​പ​ത്രി

    പ്രേ​തം പി​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന

    മ​ഹാ സ്ഥാ​പ​നം

    poetryliterature
