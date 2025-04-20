Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    20 April 2025 2:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 April 2025 2:27 PM IST

    നാ​ല് ക​വി​ത​ക​ൾ

    നാ​ല് ക​വി​ത​ക​ൾ
    cancel

    1. അ​തി​ര്

    അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി ക​ട​ന്നും വേ​രു​ക​ൾ ചും​ബി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ

    അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി​ക്ക​പ്പു​റം അ​റി​യാ​തെ വീ​ണു​പോ​യ

    പൂ​ക്ക​ൾ ഭ​യ​ന്ന് നി​ല​വി​ളി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    2. പൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ പൂ​ക്ക​ൾ മ​റ​ന്ന​ത്

    അ​സ്ത​മ​യം ഒ​രു വ​യ​റു വേ​ദ​ന​യാ​ണ്

    സാ​യാ​ഹ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സൂ​ര്യ​നു

    മാ​ത്ര​മു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന ആ​ർ​ത്ത​വം

    3. വി​ല്ല് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട ശ​രം

    ചും​ബ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​രു ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​ണ്

    ക​ണ്ണു​ക​ളെ നി​മി​ഷം പ്ര​തി ഉ​മ്മ​വ​ച്ചു

    ക​ൺ​പോ​ള​ക​ൾ അ​ത് തെ​റ്റി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    4. ക​രി​ഞ്ഞ പൂ​ക്ക​ൾ

    വി​ള​ക്കു​മാ​യി നീ ​പോ​യ​ത്

    അ​ണ​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന്

    ഇ​രു​ട്ട് പോ​ലും തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ല​ല്ലോ

    TAGS:poemMalayalam poems
