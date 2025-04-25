Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 25 April 2025 10:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 April 2025 10:52 AM IST

    കവിത ; നി​ല​ച്ച ഘ​ടി​കാ​രം

    കവിത ; നി​ല​ച്ച ഘ​ടി​കാ​രം
    എ​ന്‍റെ ദി​ന​ച​ര്യ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്

    സാ​ക്ഷി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു

    ഘ​ടി​കാ​രം.

    ഭൂ​ത ഭാ​വി

    വ​ർ​ത്ത​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് അ​ത്

    നി​റു​ത്താ​തെ

    ക​ര​ഞ്ഞു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്നു.

    എ​ന്നോ അ​ത്

    നി​ല​ച്ചു​പോ​യി.

    നി​ല​ച്ച ക്ലോ​ക്കി​ന്റെ

    നാ​വ​റ​ത്ത്

    ന​ടു​വ​ഴി​യി​ൽ

    ഇ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    അ​തി​ന്‍റെ

    സൂ​ചി​ക​ളി​ൽ കു​രു​ങ്ങി

    ഇ​നി​യൊ​രു

    ച​ല​ന​വും കാ​ത്ത്

    എ​ന്‍റെ

    മ​ന​സ്സു​ണ​ർ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Gulf Newspoemliterature
    News Summary - Poem; Stop Clock
