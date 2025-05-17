Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2025 10:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2025 10:53 AM IST

    മ​ഴ

    മ​ഴ
    തു​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ

    തു​ള്ളി​ത്തു​ള്ളി

    ഉ​ച്ചി​യി​ൽ

    ഓ​ടി​ക്ക​ളി​ച്ച്

    നെ​റ്റി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്

    ഊ​ർ​ന്നി​റ​ങ്ങി

    മൂ​ക്കി​ൻ​തു​മ്പി​ൽ

    ഉ​രു​ണ്ടു വീ​ണ്

    ചു​ണ്ടി​ലു​മ്മ​വ​ച്ച്

    ഉ​ട​ലി​ലൂ​ടെ

    ഇ​ഴ​ഞ്ഞി​ഴ​ഞ്ഞ്

    പാ​ദം​തൊ​ട്ട്

    മ​ണ്ണി​ലൊ​ളി​ച്ച്

    വേ​രി​നെ​പ്പ​റ്റി​ച്ച്

    അ​ക​ത്തു​ക​ട​ന്ന്

    ആ​ന്ത​രി​ക​പ്ര​വാ​ഹ​മാ​യി

    ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി

    പാ​ർ​പ്പു​തു​ട​ങ്ങി!!

    നി​ർ​ത്താ​തി​ങ്ങ​നെ

    പെ​യ്യ​ല്ലേ പൊ​ന്നേ;

    വ​ല്ലാ​തെ പൊ​ള്ളു​ന്നെ​നി​ക്ക്

    poemgulfBahrainliterature
    News Summary - rain
