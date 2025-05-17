Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 May 2025 10:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 May 2025 10:53 AM IST
മഴtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - rain
തുള്ളികൾ
തുള്ളിത്തുള്ളി
ഉച്ചിയിൽ
ഓടിക്കളിച്ച്
നെറ്റിയിലേക്ക്
ഊർന്നിറങ്ങി
മൂക്കിൻതുമ്പിൽ
ഉരുണ്ടു വീണ്
ചുണ്ടിലുമ്മവച്ച്
ഉടലിലൂടെ
ഇഴഞ്ഞിഴഞ്ഞ്
പാദംതൊട്ട്
മണ്ണിലൊളിച്ച്
വേരിനെപ്പറ്റിച്ച്
അകത്തുകടന്ന്
ആന്തരികപ്രവാഹമായി
ഹൃദയത്തിലെത്തി
പാർപ്പുതുടങ്ങി!!
നിർത്താതിങ്ങനെ
പെയ്യല്ലേ പൊന്നേ;
വല്ലാതെ പൊള്ളുന്നെനിക്ക്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story