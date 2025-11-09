Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Literature
    Posted On
    9 Nov 2025 2:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 2:33 PM IST

    പോ​സ്റ്റ് മോ​ഡേ​ണി​സം

    പോ​സ്റ്റ് മോ​ഡേ​ണി​സം
    ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലെ​ന്റെ നേ​ർ​ക്കൊ​രു ക​വി

    സ്വ​ന്തം ക​വി​ത നീ​ട്ടി​പ്പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു

    ഇ​തൊ​രു ക​വി​ത​യാ​കു​മോ​യെ​ന്നു

    പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​ത​ന്നാ​ലും!

    ഞാ​ന​തു വാ​യി​ച്ചു

    സ്ത​ബ്ധ​നാ​യി​പ്പോ​യി.

    ക​വി​ത​യ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തെ​ല്ലാം

    അ​തി​ൽ നി​റ​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്!

    ഡൈ​മ​ൻ ആ​കൃ​തി കൊ​ടു​ത്ത​തി​ൽ

    കു​റേ വ​രി​ക​ൾ

    കോ​റി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നു മാ​ത്രം!

    ക​വി​ത​ക്കെ​ന്തി​നാ​ണിങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​രു രൂ​പ​മെ​ന്നോ​ർ​ത്തു

    ത​രി​ച്ചു ഞാ​ൻ നി​ൽ​ക്കെ

    ക​വി പ​റ​ക​യാ​ണിങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​യാ​ൽ

    പോ​സ്റ്റ് മോ​ഡേ​ണി​സം

    ഇ​തി​ൽ വ​രി​കി​ല്ലേ?

    .

    TAGS:poemliterature
