Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightനൊസ്റ്റാൾജിയ
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 5 March 2025 9:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 March 2025 9:28 AM IST

    നൊസ്റ്റാൾജിയ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നൊസ്റ്റാൾജിയ
    cancel

    ചി​രി​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു രാ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ,

    ഒ​രു ന​ക്ഷ​ത്ര​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ആ​ലാ​പ​നം,

    നി​ലാ​വി​​ന്റെ മി​ഴി​ക​ളി​ൽ,

    മി​ന്നി മ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    പു​ല​രി ഉ​ണ​ർ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ,

    സാ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യ രാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ,

    നോ​വി​​ന്റെ സാ​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ,

    നി​​ന്റെ സ്മൃ​തി​ക​ൾ ഒ​ഴു​കു​ന്നു.

    വ​രി​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഒ​രി​ട​ത്ത്,

    ഓ​ർ​മ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്,

    വി​ര​ഹം മു​ങ്ങാം​കു​ഴി​യി​ട്ട​പ്പോ​ൾ,

    വേ​ദ​ന മാ​ത്രം, നീ​ർ​ക്കു​മി​ള​യാ​വു​ന്നു.

    ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ നീ​യും ഞാ​നും

    വെ​റു​മൊ​രു

    നൊ​സ്​​റ്റാ​ൾ​ജി​യ!

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:poemliterature
    News Summary - poem nostalgia
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X