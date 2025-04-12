Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    12 April 2025 10:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2025 10:46 AM IST

    കവിത- മു​ക്ത​ല​ഹ​രി

    സം​ഘ​ടി​ക്കൂ സ​ഹ​ജ​രെ

    മു​ക്ത​ല​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​യ് ദി​നം.

    സം​ഗ​മി​ക്കു കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ

    പ്രി​യ​നാ​ടി​ൻ ന​ന്മ​യേ​കാ​ൻ.

    ഇ​ന്നീ​ത​ല​മു​റ നി​ല​നി​ന്നീ​ടാ​ൻ

    ഉ​ണ​രു കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ...

    പ്ര​ലോ​ഭ​ന​ത്തി​ൻ പെ​രു​മ​ഴ​യാ​ൽ

    കു​തി​ർ​ന്നു പോ​വാ​തെ

    പു​തി​യൊ​രു ‘ലോ​കം’

    പു​തി​യൊ​രു കൂ​ട്ട്

    പു​തി​യ സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ.

    ഒ​ന്നി​ച്ചോ​ന്നാ​യ്

    പോ​രാ​ടു​ന്നൊ​രു ജ​ന​ത​യെ

    വാ​ർ​ത്തീ​ടാം...

    ന​ല്ലൊ​രു നാ​ളെ​ക്കോ​രോ​ദി​ന​വും

    കൈ​കോ​ർ​ക്കാം ന​മു​ക്ക്​!

    literature
