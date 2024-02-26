Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    26 Feb 2024
    Updated On
    26 Feb 2024

    ക​വി​ത; വൃ​ഷ്​​ടി

    ക​വി​ത; വൃ​ഷ്​​ടി
    ഗ​ഗ​ന​ത്തി​ൻ​വി​ശാ​ല​ത​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നും

    ഇറ്റി​റ്റ് വീ​ഴു​ന്ന ആ​ശി​ർ​വാ​ദ​മാ​വാം

    നി​ഷ്ക​ള​ങ്ക​മാ​യ​ചി​രി​യോ ആ​ന​ന്ദ​മോ

    പ്ര​ണ​യം വി​ട​രു​ന്ന​തോ​മാ​വാം

    കാ​ത്തി​രി​പ്പി​ൽ കു​തി​ച്ചെ​ത്തു​ന്ന

    തെ​ളി​നീ​രാ​വാം

    ചെ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും പൂ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും

    മ​യി​ലി​നും നൃ​ത്ത​ത്തി​നാ​യ്

    പെ​യ്യു​ന്ന മ​ർ​മ​ര​മാ​കാം

    വേ​രി​ന് ഒ​ഴു​കാ​നു​ള്ള പു​ഴ​യാ​വാം

    ക​ര​യി​ലേ​ക്കെ​ത്താ​ൻ കൊ​തി​ക്കു​ന്ന പു​ഴ​യു​ടെ തു​ഴ​യാ​വാം

    അ​റി​യാ​തെ വീ​ഴു​ന്ന ക​ണ്ണീ​രി​ന്‌

    മ​റ​യാ​വാം

    ഇ​രു​കാ​ലി​ക​ൾ നു​റു​ക്കി​യ

    ഭൂ​മി​യെ ത​ഴു​കു​ന്ന​താ​വാം

    poemarts club
    X