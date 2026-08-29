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    Homechevron_rightCulturechevron_rightLiteraturechevron_rightചി​ല റൂ​ഹു​ക​ൾ
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2026 10:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2026 10:50 AM IST

    ചി​ല റൂ​ഹു​ക​ൾ

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    ചി​ല റൂ​ഹു​ക​ൾ
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    ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി കാ​ണു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും

    ചെ​റി​യ ചി​ല കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ

    കൈ ​നീ​ട്ടി​യാ​ൽ ചാ​ടി വ​രും

    മാ​റോ​ട​ണ​യും

    എ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ​യും

    എ​ടു​ത്തു കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വു​ന്നി​ട​വും

    ന​ന്നാ​യ​റി​യു​മ്പോ​ലെ

    ന​ല്ല​താ​ണെ​ന്ന​യു​റ​പ്പോ​ടെ

    ചി​ല റൂ​ഹു​ക​ളും അ​ങ്ങി​നെ​യാ​ണ്

    മ​ല​ക്ക് കൈ ​നീ​ട്ടു​മ്പോ​ൾ

    കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളാ​യി​ത്തീ​രും

    സ്വ​ർ​ഗ​ച്ചൂ​രും ചൂ​ടും ആ​സ്വ​ദി​ച്ച​ങ്ങി​നെ

    ചേ​ർ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കും

    റ്റാ​റ്റ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ്

    ന​മ്മെ നോ​ക്കി പു​ഞ്ചി​രി​ക്കും

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    TAGS:poemliteraturemalayalam poetry
    News Summary - poem
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